Shrimp Taco Salad Bowls

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. Invert a jumbo muffin tin on a work surface. In 2 batches, gently stuff the tortillas between the upturned muffin cups to form bowls. Bake for 15 minutes, until crisp; cool.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the mayonnaise, lime juice and cumin. Add the cabbage, 1 cup of cilantro and the jalapeños and toss. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 In a large bowl, toss the shrimp and chili powder; season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the shrimp and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until just white throughout, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.