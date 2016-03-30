Shrimp Taco Salad Bowls
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
May 2016

F&W’s Justin Chapple adds pickled jalapeños to his tangy slaw, which he combines with smoky shrimp in these fun and tasty taco bowls. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes

Ingredients

  • Four 10-inch flour tortillas
  • 1/3 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 8 cups shredded green and red cabbage (1 pound)
  • 1 cup chopped cilantro, plus more for serving
  • 3 pickled jalapeños, seeded and thinly sliced (1/4 cup)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 3/4 pound large shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • 3/4 teaspoon chili powder
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Sliced radishes and diced avocado, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Invert a jumbo muffin tin on a work surface. In 2 batches, gently stuff the tortillas between the upturned muffin cups to form bowls. Bake for 15 minutes, until crisp; cool.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the mayonnaise, lime juice and cumin. Add the cabbage, 1 cup of cilantro and the jalapeños and toss. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the shrimp and chili powder; season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the shrimp and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until just white throughout, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 4    

Fill the taco shells with the slaw and shrimp. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro, radishes and diced avocado. Serve.

Make Ahead

The taco shell bowls can be made up to 6 hours ahead.

Suggested Pairing

Bright, coastal white.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up