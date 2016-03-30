Shrimp Taco Salad Bowls

F&W’s Justin Chapple adds pickled jalapeños to his tangy slaw, which he combines with smoky shrimp in these fun and tasty taco bowls. Slideshow: More Taco Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Invert a jumbo muffin tin on a work surface. In 2 batches, gently stuff the tortillas between the upturned muffin cups to form bowls. Bake for 15 minutes, until crisp; cool.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the mayonnaise, lime juice and cumin. Add the cabbage, 1 cup of cilantro and the jalapeños and toss. Season with salt and pepper.
In a large bowl, toss the shrimp and chili powder; season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the shrimp and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until just white throughout, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.
Fill the taco shells with the slaw and shrimp. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro, radishes and diced avocado. Serve.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
