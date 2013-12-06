Shrimp, Sweet Potato, and Leek Chowder

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium pot, heat the oil over moderately low heat. Add half the onions and all the chiles and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the clam juice, shrimp shells, tomato paste and water. Raise the heat to moderately high and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer until the liquid is reduced to 1 quart, about 20 minutes. Strain the shrimp stock into a large bowl. Press the shrimp shells firmly to get all the liquid.

Step 2 In a large pot, cook the bacon until the fat is rendered. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels. Add the remaining onion, the leeks, celery and garlic to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables soften, about 5 minutes. Add the shrimp stock and the sweet potato and simmer until the potato is tender, about 20 minutes.