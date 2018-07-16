Shrimp Stew with Scallops and Masa Dumplings (Chilpachole de Camarón con Callo de Hacha y Chochoyotes)

How to Make It

Step 1 Remove shells from middle part (where legs attach) of 12 shrimp, keeping heads and tails attached. Reserve shells. Devein shrimp, and set aside.

Step 2 Remove shells from middle part of remaining shrimp; remove heads, leaving tails attached. Reserve shells and heads. Devein shrimp. Arrange all shrimp in a single layer on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Sprinkle both sides of shrimp evenly with 1 teaspoon salt. Cover with plastic wrap, and place in refrigerator.

Step 3 Combine 10 cups water, onion, bay leaf, 2 garlic cloves, and reserved shrimp shells and heads (about 3 cups) in a large stockpot. Bring to a boil over high; reduce heat to medium, and simmer until mixture has a light shrimp flavor, about 20 minutes. Pour through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large bowl, pressing on solids to extract all liquid. Discard solids. Set stock aside.

Step 4 Combine tortilla pieces, tomatoes, chipotle chiles, and remaining 2 garlic cloves in a blender. Process until slightly smooth, about 40 seconds.

Step 5 Add 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil to stockpot. Heat over medium until oil is very hot. Pour tomato mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into stockpot; discard solids. Cook, stirring often, until thickened, about 10 minutes. Whisk in shrimp stock; increase heat to high, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium, and simmer, whisking occasionally, until flavors have melded, about 20 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 6 Meanwhile, knead together masa, peanut oil, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl until oil is absorbed and mixture is no longer crumbly. Divide dough into 20 (about 1/2-ounce) portions; shape each portion into a 1 1/4-inch ball. Press your finger into each ball to make an indentation in dough. Arrange dumplings in a single layer on a baking sheet.

Step 7 After stew has simmered 20 minutes, gently drop dough balls into stew. Cook, maintaining a simmer and stirring occasionally, until dumplings have the texture of cooked tamales, about 30 minutes. Remove from heat; gently stir in shrimp, and allow residual heat to cook shrimp, stirring occasionally, until no longer pink, about 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 8 Pat scallops dry with a paper towel, and season with salt and pepper. Heat remaining 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil in a medium skillet over medium-high until shimmering; swirl to coat. Add scallops; press lightly with a spatula, and cook, undisturbed, until golden brown around edges, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook, undisturbed, 30 seconds. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels; set aside.