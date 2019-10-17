Seafood Stock

How to Make It

Step 1 Stir together tomatoes, bell pepper, fennel, carrot, garlic, and oil in a large saucepan. Cook over medium-high, undisturbed, until mixture starts to sizzle, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes break down and stick to bottom of pan, 20 to 25 minutes. Add shrimp shells; increase heat to medium-high, and cook, stirring often, until shells are orange in spots, about 2 minutes.

Step 2 Add 7 cups water, parsley, peppercorns, and bay leaf to mixture. (The liquid should just cover shrimp shells.) Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to low; simmer, uncovered, until broth has a shrimpy aroma, about 1 hour.