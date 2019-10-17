Seafood Stock
Active Time
55 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 1/2 cups
By Justin Devillier and Jamie Feldmar
November 2019

This shrimp-based seafood stock adds body, richness, and sweet flavor to soups, stews, and braises. The plum tomatoes and shrimp shells give the stock an orange hue and a balance of sweetness and acidity.

Ingredients

  • 2 small (4-ounce) tomatoes, coarsely chopped (about 1 1/4 cups)
  • 1 small (6-ounce) green bell pepper, coarsely chopped (about 1 1/4 cups)
  • 1 cup chopped fennel (from 1 [1-pound] bulb)
  • 1 large (3-ounce) carrot, coarsely chopped (about 3/4 cup)
  • 4 medium garlic cloves, smashed
  • 1 tablespoon safflower oil
  • 12 ounces raw shrimp shells (about 8 cups)
  • 7 cups water
  • 5 fresh flat-leaf parsley sprigs
  • 5 black peppercorns
  • 1 fresh or dried bay leaf

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together tomatoes, bell pepper, fennel, carrot, garlic, and oil in a large saucepan. Cook over medium-high, undisturbed, until mixture starts to sizzle, about 2 minutes. Reduce heat to medium; cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes break down and stick to bottom of pan, 20 to 25 minutes. Add shrimp shells; increase heat to medium-high, and cook, stirring often, until shells are orange in spots, about 2 minutes.

Step 2    

Add 7 cups water, parsley, peppercorns, and bay leaf to mixture. (The liquid should just cover shrimp shells.) Bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to low; simmer, uncovered, until broth has a shrimpy aroma, about 1 hour.

Step 3    

Skim and discard foam from surface of stock. Remove stock from heat; let cool 10 minutes. Pour through a fine mesh strainer into a heatproof bowl; discard solids. Use stock immediately, or store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 days or in freezer up to 3 months.

Make Ahead

Use stock immediately, or store in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 days or in freezer up to 3 months.

