Shrimp Salpicón with Chipotles

This light main course also works nicely as a starter. If you're using a dried chipotle, soften it in hot water before seeding and slicing it. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
In 2 medium saucepans of boiling salted water, cook the diced potatoes and carrots separately until just tender, about 7 minutes each. Drain together, rinse with cool water and drain again.
In a heavy saucepan, bring the Roasted Tomatillo-Chipotle Salsa to a boil over high heat and cook until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Add the shrimp and cook, stirring, until just opaque throughout, about 5 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to a bowl and let cool. Remove the pan from the heat, add the potatoes, carrots and tomato to the salsa and stir gently. Add the oil and vinegar, season with salt and pepper and let cool.
Arrange the lettuce leaves on a platter. Add the potato mixture and avocados to the shrimp, toss to combine and mound onthe lettuce. Sprinkle with the cilantro and chipotle and serve.
