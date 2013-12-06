Shrimp Salpicón with Chipotles
Yield
Serves : 6 main-course or 8 first course
Rick Bayless
November 1996

This light main course also works nicely as a starter. If you're using a dried chipotle, soften it in hot water before seeding and slicing it. Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 4 medium red potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 4 medium carrots, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1 1/2 cups Roasted Tomatillo-Chipotle Salsa
  • 1 1/2 pounds medium shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • 1 large ripe tomato, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Boston lettuce leaves, for serving
  • 2 ripe avocados—peeled, pitted and cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 1 chipotle chile, seeded and thinly sliced crosswise
  • Coarsely chopped fresh cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1    

In 2 medium saucepans of boiling salted water, cook the diced potatoes and carrots separately until just tender, about 7 minutes each. Drain together, rinse with cool water and drain again.

Step 2    

In a heavy saucepan, bring the Roasted Tomatillo-Chipotle Salsa to a boil over high heat and cook until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Add the shrimp and cook, stirring, until just opaque throughout, about 5 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to a bowl and let cool. Remove the pan from the heat, add the potatoes, carrots and tomato to the salsa and stir gently. Add the oil and vinegar, season with salt and pepper and let cool.

Step 3    

Arrange the lettuce leaves on a platter. Add the potato mixture and avocados to the shrimp, toss to combine and mound onthe lettuce. Sprinkle with the cilantro and chipotle and serve.

Suggested Pairing

This chipotle-fired dressing sharpens the sweetness of the shrimp and the richness of the avocados. To complement these flavors, serve a chilled California Chardonnay with rich, oaky overtones.

