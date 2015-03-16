Shrimp Salad with Green Curry Dressing
Green curry paste is the secret ingredient in this supersimple, bright and crunchy shrimp salad recipe from F&W’s Justin Chapple. Slideshow: Salads with Seafood

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 2 tablespoons green curry paste
  • 1 pound cooked large shrimp
  • 8 ounces torn mixed lettuces (about 10 cups)
  • 1 cup cilantro leaves
  • 1 cup mint leaves
  • 1 cup thinly sliced carrot
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • Salt
  • Chopped roasted peanuts, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, whisk the lime juice with the oil and green curry paste. Add the shrimp, mixed lettuces, cilantro, mint, carrot and onion and toss well. Season with salt and toss again. Top with chopped roasted peanuts and serve right away.

