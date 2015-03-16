Shrimp Salad with Green Curry Dressing

© Con Poulos
Green curry paste is the secret ingredient in this supersimple, bright and crunchy shrimp salad recipe from F&W’s Justin Chapple. Slideshow: Salads with Seafood
In a large bowl, whisk the lime juice with the oil and green curry paste. Add the shrimp, mixed lettuces, cilantro, mint, carrot and onion and toss well. Season with salt and toss again. Top with chopped roasted peanuts and serve right away.
