Shrimp Remoulade
Jamie Shannon
December 1996

Remoulade sauce is a kind of brassy, herb-packed mayonnaise. Instead of making it from scratch, you can leave out the eggs and oil and blend 2 cups of prepared mayonnaise into the highly seasoned based.Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

Remoulade Sauce

  • 1/2 cup cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup yellow mustard
  • 1/4 cup Creole mustard (See Note)
  • 1/4 cup ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons sweet paprika
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Dash of hot sauce
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup chopped scallions
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped celery
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 1/3 cups vegetable oil

Spiced Shrimp

  • 1 1/2 cups kosher salt
  • 1 cup loosely packed dried whole cayenne peppers
  • 1/4 cup whole black peppercorns
  • 6 lemons, halved
  • 3 large garlic cloves, peeled
  • 8 bay leaves
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 2 pounds medium shrimp, shelled and deveined, tails left on
  • 3 pounds ice (about 12 cups)
  • 1 small head red or green cabbage, finely shredded
  • 1 medium carrot, cut into 2-by-1/8-inch matchsticks
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 2-by-1/8-inch matchsticks

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, combine the vinegar, mustards, ketchup, paprika, cayenne, garlic, hot sauce, salt, scallions, celery, parsley and eggs on high speed until smooth. With the machine on, add the oil in a thin steady stream until the mixture is thick. Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate until slightly chilled.

Step 2    

In a large pot, combine the salt, cayenne peppers, peppercorns, lemons, garlic, bay leaves, onions and 2 gallons of water and bring to a boil over moderately high heat; cook for 15 minutes. Add the shrimp and cook until just pink, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shrimp to a large bowl. Add the ice to the bowl and strain 4 cups of the hot cooking liquid over the shrimp. Let soak for 5 minutes, then drain.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the cabbage, carrot and red bell pepper with some of the remoulade sauce. Mound on a platter, arrange the shrimp on top and serve the remaining sauce on the side.

Make Ahead

The remoulade and shrimp can be covered and refrigerated separately for up to 1 day.

Notes

Creole mustard is available at specialty food shops.

