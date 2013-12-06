Shrimp Purses
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 dozen purses
Tylun Pang
May 1997

 Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds raw medium shrimp
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh or drained canned water chestnuts
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sake or vodka
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Asian sesame oil
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon white pepper
  • 48 gyoza skins or wonton wrappers
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon Asian chili-garlic paste

How to Make It

Step 1    

Shell and devein the shrimp, leaving the tails on 24 of them. Mince the remaining shrimp and transfer to a bowl. Stir in the water chestnuts, cilantro, cornstarch, sake, oil, sugar, salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Lay 6 of the gyoza skins on a work surface. Mound a scant tablespoon of shrimp filling in the center of each. Top with a whole shrimp, allowing the tail to stick out. Brush 6 more gyozas lightly with water and set them, moistened side down, on the shrimp. Press the edges gently to seal. Lightly brush the tops with water and bring the edges into the middle to form a purse, pressing down lightly. Continue with the remaining gyozas, filling and shrimp.

Step 3    

Arrange the purses in a steamer basket, seam side down. Set the basket in a pot over 1 inch of boiling water, cover and steam until the purses feel firm, 8 to 10 minutes.

Step 4    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the soy sauce and chili-garlic paste. Transfer the purses to a platter and serve with the sauce.

Notes

One Purse Calories 77 kcal, Protein 5.8 gm, Carbohydrate 11 gm, Cholesterol 31 mg, Total Fat .9 gm, Saturated Fat .2 gm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up