Shrimp Paste
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES 2 1/4 CUPS
Edna Lewis and Scott Peacock
November 1998

This Low Country dip is really an extravagant compound butter, highly flavored and very rich. It can be stirred into hot grits as a brunch treat.  Chef Holiday Recipes Made Easy Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 sticks ( 1/2 pound) unsalted butter
  • 1 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup cream sherry
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, melt 6 tablespoons of the butter until it foams. Add the shrimp and 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and black pepper. Cook over high heat, stirring, until the shrimp are pink and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shrimp to a food processor.

Step 2    

Return the skillet to high heat. Add the sherry, lemon juice and cayenne and cook until reduced to 3 tablespoons, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour the liquid over the shrimp and process until very smooth.

Step 3    

With the machine on, add the remaining butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, and process until smooth and silky. Transfer the shrimp paste to a serving bowl and let cool. Press a piece of plastic wrap directly onto the surface and refrigerated for at least 1 day. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Make Ahead

The shrimp paste can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up