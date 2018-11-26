Shrimp Parmigiana

Crispy, bubbly, cheesy, hearty—this classic shrimp parm checks all the Italian-American comfort-food boxes. If you grew up showering your plate with a snowfall of canned Parmesan cheese, we get you—nostalgia is a judgement-free zone. We get you back there in a gourmet way by pulsing the good stuff—aged Parmigiano-Reggiano—in the food processor until it yields drifts of savory, cheesy rubble. Mixed into the shrimp breading and blanketing the finished dish, it provides a major flavor upgrade. If you’d like a shortcut, you can use store-bought marinara (we love Rao’s). But trust us—our Best-Ever Marinara comes together in just over half an hour, and its perfectly balanced flavor will transform any recipe you add it to, from pizza to lasagna. It freezes beautifully, too.