L.A. restaurateur Stephane Bombet makes a truly luscious version of shrimp à l’Américaine, a classic dish made with tomatoes and wine. His version includes Cognac, crème fraîche and a touch of cayenne, which create a sauce that’s totally irresistible. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes
How to Make It
Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, melt 3 tablespoons of the butter in the olive oil over moderately high heat. Add half of the shrimp and cook, turning once, until lightly browned but not cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining shrimp.
In the skillet, melt the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter. Add the shallots and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and just starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Add the wine and Cognac and simmer until slightly reduced, about 2 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, tomato paste and cayenne and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the shrimp and cook, stirring, until just cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the crème fraîche; season with salt and pepper. Serve with bread.
Notes
If you would like to flambé the Cognac, add it after the shrimp finish cooking in Step 2. Ignite carefully with a long-handled match and cook until the flames subside. Stir in the crème fraîche and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: IslandRose
Review Body: This is delicious! Be generous with the seasoning! I forgot to buy canned tomatoes so I used peeled, seeded and chopped fresh, throwing in an extra bit of liquid. I prepared the rest of the recipe as specified, however I was so excited after tasting the sauce, that I dished it up into the bowls and forgot to add the creme fraiche. I don't think it needed it, but I'll do that next time, because there will be a next time--probably next week!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-01-03
Author Name: @RedBattery
Review Body: After making it several times, this stands in the top ranks of my favorite recipes of all time. The only alterations I made were to mince a few extra cloves of garlic--standard procedure in my kitchen-- and to substitute sour cream for the crème fraîche, which is hard to find where I live. The sour cream works perfectly as long as it isn't subjected to high heat. Warm, crusty bread is a must as an accompaniment. Absolutely wonderful!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-05-12
Author Name: GhostAf
Review Body: Restaurants in LA making look for this one for I am missing the taste ofShrimp à l’Américaine... this was simply to die for and I am wondering to create my own one that I can create when I am needing the taste and I am in the other part of the Globe
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-16