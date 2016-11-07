Shrimp à l’Américaine 

Author Name: IslandRose Review Body: This is delicious! Be generous with the seasoning! I forgot to buy canned tomatoes so I used peeled, seeded and chopped fresh, throwing in an extra bit of liquid. I prepared the rest of the recipe as specified, however I was so excited after tasting the sauce, that I dished it up into the bowls and forgot to add the creme fraiche. I don't think it needed it, but I'll do that next time, because there will be a next time--probably next week! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-01-03

Author Name: @RedBattery Review Body: After making it several times, this stands in the top ranks of my favorite recipes of all time. The only alterations I made were to mince a few extra cloves of garlic--standard procedure in my kitchen-- and to substitute sour cream for the crème fraîche, which is hard to find where I live. The sour cream works perfectly as long as it isn't subjected to high heat. Warm, crusty bread is a must as an accompaniment. Absolutely wonderful! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-05-12