L.A. restaurateur Stephane Bombet makes a truly luscious version of shrimp à l’Américaine, a classic dish made with tomatoes and wine. His version includes Cognac, crème fraîche and a touch of cayenne, which create a sauce that’s totally irresistible. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds large shrimp (about 40), shelled and deveined 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 4 shallots, very thinly sliced 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 3/4 cup dry white wine 
  • 2 tablespoons Cognac 
  • One 15-ounce can diced tomatoes 
  • 2 teaspoons tomato paste 
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne 
  • 1/4 cup crème fraîche 
  • Crusty bread, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, melt 3 tablespoons of the butter in the olive oil over moderately high heat. Add half of the shrimp and cook, turning once, until lightly browned but not cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining shrimp.  

Step 2    

In the skillet, melt the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter. Add the shallots and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally,  until softened and just starting to brown, about 5 minutes. Add the wine and Cognac and simmer until slightly reduced, about 2 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, tomato paste and cayenne and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the shrimp and cook, stirring, until just cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the crème fraîche; season with salt and pepper. Serve with bread.

Notes

If you would like to flambé the Cognac, add it after the shrimp finish cooking in Step 2. Ignite carefully with a long-handled match and cook until the flames subside. Stir in the crème fraîche and serve.

