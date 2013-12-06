Tony Clark's Shrimp in Rich Curried Pea Broth

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan of boiling salted water, cook the asparagus until just tender, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the asparagus in a bowl. Add the zucchini and yellow squash to the boiling water, cook until just tender, then transfer to the colander to drain; add to the asparagus. Add 1/2 cup of the peas to the boiling water and cook until tender. Drain the peas and add to the other vegetables.

Step 2 In a large skillet, combine the pearl onions, potatoes and carrot. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter, 1/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 cup of water. Bring to a simmer over moderate heat and cook until the vegetables are tender and glazed about 10 minutes. Add the blanched vegetables and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a medium saucepan. Add the bacon and cook over moderately low heat until most of the fat is rendered, about 4 minutes. Stir in the leek and garlic and cook until wilted, about 2 minutes. Add the remaining 1/2 cup of peas and the curry powder and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the chicken stock and bring to a simmer. Pour in the heavy cream and simmer over low heat until slightly reduced and flavorful, about 20 minutes.

Step 4 Pour the mixture into a blender and puree until smooth. Pass the sauce through a fine sieve and return it to the saucepan. Simmer over low heat until reduced to 2 1/2 cups, about 5 minutes; the broth should have the consistency of light cream. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm.

Step 5 Heat the olive oil in a large skillet until shimmering. Add the shrimp, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until pink, about 3 minutes. Add the reserved vegetables and 1/4 cup of water and cook until warmed through. Remove the skillet for the heat and stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter. Season with salt and pepper.