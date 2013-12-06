Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

You can't go to the Basque country—or anywhere else in Spain for that matter—without trying gambas al ajillo, a classic seafood tapas dish and one of the simplest and most delicious of all shrimp preparations. At Taberna del Alabardero in Washington, D.C., chef Josu Zubikarai makes this appetizer in a traditional flameproof clay casserole, which doubles as a serving vessel. Fast Hors d'Oeuvres