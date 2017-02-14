Shrimp with Green Banana Cocktail Sauce 
© John Kernick
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Bryan Voltaggio and Michael Voltaggio
March 2017

At their DC-area restaurant Voltaggio Brothers Steak House, brothers Bryan and Michael serve this shrimp cocktail with slices of crunchy, tangy pickled daikon. For a perfect bite, roll the shrimp and Thai basil in the daikon before dipping in the creamy green banana cocktail sauce. You’ll thank us later. Slideshow: More Shrimp Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

PICKLED DAIKON :

  • 1 pound daikon, peeled and very thinly sliced lengthwise, preferably on a mandoline 
  • 1/2 cup mirin 
  • 1/2 cup unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 5 Sichuan peppercorns 
  • 2 star anise 
  • 1 tablespoon sugar 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt 

COCKTAIL SAUCE :

  • 1 green banana, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch pieces 
  • 1 cup ketchup 
  • 1/2 cup sweet chili sauce 
  • 3 tablespoons drained prepared horseradish 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 tablespoon shoyu or other  soy sauce 

SHRIMP :

  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 2 lemongrass stalks, cut into 2-inch pieces 
  • 1 jalapeño, halved lengthwise 
  • 1 bay leaf 
  • 1 kaffir lime leaf 
  • 3 tablespoons kosher salt 
  • 1/4 teaspoon whole allspice 
  • 1/4 teaspoon coriander seeds 
  • 1/4 teaspoon black peppercorns 
  • 1 small cinnamon stick 
  • 2 pounds extra-jumbo shrimp (16 to 20 per pound) 
  • Shrimp chips (see Note) and Thai basil leaves,  for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the pickles Put the daikon in a heatproof medium bowl. In a medium saucepan, bring the remaining ingredients to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Pour the hot brine over the daikon and let cool slightly. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, make the sauce In a small saucepan, combine all of the ingredients and cook over moderately  low heat, stirring occasionally,  until thickened slightly, about  30 minutes. Let cool slightly. Transfer to a blender and puree until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl, cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.

Step 3    

Make the shrimp Prepare an ice bath. In a large saucepan, combine the garlic, lemongrass, jalapeño, bay leaf, lime leaf, salt and spices with 8 cups of water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low, add the shrimp and simmer until just cooked through, about 7 minutes. Drain and transfer the shrimp to the ice bath. Let cool completely. Drain, peel and devein the shrimp, leaving the tail end intact; discard the shells and aromatics.  

Step 4    

Serve the shrimp with the drained pickled daikon, cocktail sauce, shrimp chips and basil.  

Make Ahead

The pickled daikon and the cocktail sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Notes

Shrimp chips, a fried cracker, can be found at Asian groceries and on amazon.com.

