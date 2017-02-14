Shrimp with Green Banana Cocktail Sauce 

At their DC-area restaurant Voltaggio Brothers Steak House, brothers Bryan and Michael serve this shrimp cocktail with slices of crunchy, tangy pickled daikon. For a perfect bite, roll the shrimp and Thai basil in the daikon before dipping in the creamy green banana cocktail sauce. You’ll thank us later. Slideshow: More Shrimp Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Make the pickles Put the daikon in a heatproof medium bowl. In a medium saucepan, bring the remaining ingredients to a simmer, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Pour the hot brine over the daikon and let cool slightly. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours.
Meanwhile, make the sauce In a small saucepan, combine all of the ingredients and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened slightly, about 30 minutes. Let cool slightly. Transfer to a blender and puree until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl, cover and refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.
Make the shrimp Prepare an ice bath. In a large saucepan, combine the garlic, lemongrass, jalapeño, bay leaf, lime leaf, salt and spices with 8 cups of water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low, add the shrimp and simmer until just cooked through, about 7 minutes. Drain and transfer the shrimp to the ice bath. Let cool completely. Drain, peel and devein the shrimp, leaving the tail end intact; discard the shells and aromatics.
Serve the shrimp with the drained pickled daikon, cocktail sauce, shrimp chips and basil.
Make Ahead
Notes
Shrimp chips, a fried cracker, can be found at Asian groceries and on amazon.com.
