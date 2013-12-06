Shrimp Escabeche with Ginger-Grilled Pineapple
Yield
Serves : 6
Allen Susser
May 1996

Traditionally escabeche is made by pickling fried fish. Chef Allen Susser's quick version features sautéed shrimp in a cilantro marinade with tangy grilled pineapple.Plus: More Seafood Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 12 large shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • Fine sea salt and ground pepper
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons minced scallion
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon Asian sesame oil
  • 1 large ripe pineapple—peeled, quartered lengthwise and cored
  • 1 teaspoon sesame seeds

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper and cook over high heat for 1 minute. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp are cooked through, about 2 more minutes. Stir in the orange juice, 2 tablespoons of the lime juice, the scallion and cilantro, transfer to a bowl and let cool.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a bowl, combine the remaining 2 tablespoons lime juice with the ginger, sesame oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Brush the pineapple with the mixture and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 3    

In a dry skillet, toast the sesame seeds over high heat, shaking the pan, until fragrant, about 2 minutes.

Step 4    

Light a grill or preheat the broiler. Grill or broil the pineapple for about 2 minutes per side, turning once, until lightly browned. Cut each quarter crosswise into 6 pieces and arrange the pieces on 6 plates. Set 2 shrimp on each plate, spoon on a little of the orange juice marinade and sprinkle with the sesame seeds.

Notes

One Serving Calories 161 kcal, Protein 7 gm, Carbohydrate 25 gm, Cholesterol 47 mg, Total Fat 4.6 gm, Saturated Fat .6 gm.

Suggested Pairing

Because ginger, lemons and spices can overwhelm dry, subtle wines, look for a simpler aromatic white, such as a West Coast Riesling, which is acidic enough to stand up to the tartness and fruity enough to magnify the flavors of the shrimp.

