Shrimp Curry with Coconut, Mustard Seeds and Chiles 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. Spread the shredded coconut on a small rimmed baking sheet and toast, tossing halfway through, for about 4 minutes, until lightly browned. Let cool.

Step 2 In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with the toasted coconut, 1/3 cup of the shallots, the mustard seeds and turmeric. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a small, dry skillet, toast the coriander seeds, raw rice, cumin seeds, fennel seeds, dried chiles and 4 of the curry leaves over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder and let cool, then grind to a powder.

Step 4 In a blender, pulse the 2 cups of cilantro with the mint, tamarind puree, brown sugar, lime juice and jalapeño until a finely chopped chutney forms. Season with salt.

Step 5 In a large, deep skillet, heat the ghee until shimmering. Add the remaining 2/3 cup of shallots, the ginger and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly caramelized, about 5 minutes.