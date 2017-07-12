We like the tart heat of Aleppo pepper in this gluten-free spin on shrimp creole. If you can’t find Aleppo pepper, a combination of 1/2 teaspoon of sweet paprika and 1/4 teaspoon of ground cayenne pepper makes a good substitute. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Add the onion and garlic to the saucepan and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, over moderate heat until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the celery and peppers and cook until softened, 7 minutes. Pour the chicken broth and tomatoes into the saucepan, then add the Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce and Aleppo pepper. Bring the to a boil, then reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until the sauce has thickened and the peppers are very soft, 15 minutes longer.
Stir in the shrimp and cook until just pink throughout, 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
Garnish the shrimp creole with thinly sliced scallions and serve warm with steamed rice. Pass lemon wedges and additional hot sauce at the table.
Make Ahead
