Shrimp Creole
Justin Chapple / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Anna Painter

We like the tart heat of Aleppo pepper in this gluten-free spin on shrimp creole. If you can’t find Aleppo pepper, a combination of 1/2 teaspoon of sweet paprika and 1/4 teaspoon of ground cayenne pepper makes a good substitute.  Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 3 celery ribs, finely chopped
  • 1 medium green bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1 medium red bell pepper, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth
  • One 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
  • 2 teaspoon Worcestershire
  • 2 teaspoon hot sauce, plus more for serving
  • 3/4 teaspoon Aleppo pepper
  • 1 pound large shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • Steamed rice, sliced scallions and lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Add the onion and garlic to the saucepan and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, over moderate heat until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the celery and peppers and cook until softened, 7 minutes. Pour the chicken broth and tomatoes into the saucepan, then add the Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce and Aleppo pepper. Bring the to a boil, then reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until the sauce has thickened and the peppers are very soft, 15 minutes longer.

Step 2    

Stir in the shrimp and cook until just pink throughout, 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Garnish the shrimp creole with thinly sliced scallions and serve warm with steamed rice. Pass lemon wedges and additional hot sauce at the table.

Make Ahead

This shrimp creole can be prepared through Step 1 and refrigerated for 3 days. Gently reheat to a simmer before proceeding with the recipe.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up