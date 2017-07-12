Shrimp Creole

Step 1

In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Add the onion and garlic to the saucepan and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, over moderate heat until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the celery and peppers and cook until softened, 7 minutes. Pour the chicken broth and tomatoes into the saucepan, then add the Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce and Aleppo pepper. Bring the to a boil, then reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until the sauce has thickened and the peppers are very soft, 15 minutes longer.