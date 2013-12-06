Shrimp Cocktail with Bloody Mary Sorbet
Hans Röckenwagner
July 1996

For this creative first course you can use any juice made with greens (like parsely, spinach, celery or chard) from juice bars and health food stores. On the West Coast, look for the widely available bottled Hansen's mixed greens juice. Or use V8 juice instead of the greens juice, although you'll lose the color contrast with the tomato sorbet.Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 4 ripe plum tomatoes—peeled, seeded and coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cup tomato juice
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Salt and ground white pepper
  • Tabasco sauce
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives
  • 18 medium shrimp—shelled and deveined with the tails left on
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons savory greens juice
  • 2 tablespoons dry vermouth
  • 2 tablespoons sour cream
  • 6 cilantro sprigs and 6 celery ribs with leafy tops, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, stir the sugar with 1/4 cup of water over moderate heat until dissolved; let cool.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the shrimp until pink throughout, about 2 minutes. Drain, rinse with cold water and pat dry.

Step 3    

Scoop the tomato sorbet into 6 martini glasses. Spoon 1 tablespoon of greens juice and 1 teaspoon of vermouth into each glass and garnish each serving with 1 teaspoon of sour cream, a cilantro sprig and a celery rib. Arrange 3 shrimp around the rim of each glass and serve.

Notes

One Serving Calories 94 kcal, Protein 7 gm, Carbohydrate 12 gm, Cholesterol 48 mg, Total Fat 1.5 gm, Saturated Fat .6 gm.

