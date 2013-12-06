Shrimp Cocktail with Bloody Mary Sorbet

For this creative first course you can use any juice made with greens (like parsely, spinach, celery or chard) from juice bars and health food stores. On the West Coast, look for the widely available bottled Hansen's mixed greens juice. Or use V8 juice instead of the greens juice, although you'll lose the color contrast with the tomato sorbet.Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, stir the sugar with 1/4 cup of water over moderate heat until dissolved; let cool.
In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the shrimp until pink throughout, about 2 minutes. Drain, rinse with cold water and pat dry.
Scoop the tomato sorbet into 6 martini glasses. Spoon 1 tablespoon of greens juice and 1 teaspoon of vermouth into each glass and garnish each serving with 1 teaspoon of sour cream, a cilantro sprig and a celery rib. Arrange 3 shrimp around the rim of each glass and serve.
