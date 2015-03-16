These chunky little shrimp cakes from F&W’s Justin Chapple are spiked with scallions, lemon and smoked paprika, and served with an almost-instant spicy mayo. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the hot sauce.
In a large bowl, mix the chopped shrimp with the panko, eggs, scallions, lemon zest, smoked paprika, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Form the mixture into eight 3/4-inch-thick cakes.
In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. In batches, add the shrimp cakes and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned and cooked through, about 4 minutes total. Transfer to plates and serve with the spicy mayonnaise and lemon wedges.
Author Name: nedbaker228
Review Body: Really liked this recipe. I had to add more panko as the mixture was too loose. Used baby gulf shrimp. Also added jalapeno and garlic. Shrimp cakes were moist and flavorful with just a little heat from the jalapeno.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2018-02-11
Author Name: Deen Waddell
Review Body: So easy to put together. I, too, added extra panko and also patted the patties down in panko before adding to my cast iron skillet. Next time I might add the spicy mayo TO the mixture or I might add a little dijon. Good recipe worth repeating!!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-02-15