Shrimp Cakes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
April 2015

These chunky little shrimp cakes from F&W’s Justin Chapple are spiked with scallions, lemon and smoked paprika, and served with an almost-instant spicy mayo. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon hot sauce
  • 1 pound shelled and deveined shrimp, chopped
  • 3/4 cup panko
  • 2 large eggs
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped scallions
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 3/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the hot sauce.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, mix the chopped shrimp with the panko, eggs, scallions, lemon zest, smoked paprika, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper. Form the mixture into eight 3/4-inch-thick cakes.

Step 3    

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil. In batches, add the shrimp cakes and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until browned and cooked through, about 4 minutes total. Transfer to plates and serve with the spicy mayonnaise and lemon wedges.

