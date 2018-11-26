Shrimp Burgers

A lip-smacking rendezvous between a po’boy and a burger, this sandwich is the perfect remedy for burger fatigue as well as a godsend for meat-missing pescatarians. Far from a crab cake on a bun, this hearty shrimp patty stars big chunks of shrimp held together without an over-the-top amount of breading. Our secret: blitzing half of the shrimp in the food processor. Old Bay Seasoning delivers classic shrimp boil flavor; try your favorite Cajun seasoning for a nod to this burger’s po’boy roots. For extra credit and for those non-pescatarians, cook a few slices of bacon first, then reserve 2 tablespoons of the rendered bacon fat to cook off the burgers in lieu of using butter. Serve with a handful of crispy kettle-fried chips and your favorite beer.
How to Make It
Place 3 tablespoons butter in a small microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH until melted, about 25 seconds. Combine melted butter, half of shrimp, and egg in bowl of a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped and mixture starts to clump together, about 12 times. Gently stir together shrimp mixture, panko, scallions, 1 1/4 teaspoons salt, 1/2 teaspoon Old Bay, lemon zest, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and remaining shrimp in a large bowl. Shape mixture into 4 (3 1/2-inch) patties (about 5 1/2 ounces each). Transfer patties to a parchment paper–lined baking sheet; cover and chill until firm, about 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, stir together mayonnaise, mustard, hot sauce, remaining 1/2 tablespoon lemon juice, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon Old Bay in a small bowl; set aside.
Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-low. Add shrimp patties, and cook until golden brown and cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes per side. Spread mayonnaise mixture evenly on cut sides of buns. Top bottom bun halves evenly with shrimp patties, lettuce, tomato slices, and avocado slices; cover with top bun halves.