Shrimp Burgers

A lip-smacking rendezvous between a po’boy and a burger, this sandwich is the perfect remedy for burger fatigue as well as a godsend for meat-missing pescatarians. Far from a crab cake on a bun, this hearty shrimp patty stars big chunks of shrimp held together without an over-the-top amount of breading. Our secret: blitzing half of the shrimp in the food processor. Old Bay Seasoning delivers classic shrimp boil flavor; try your favorite Cajun seasoning for a nod to this burger’s po’boy roots. For extra credit and for those non-pescatarians, cook a few slices of bacon first, then reserve 2 tablespoons of the rendered bacon fat to cook off the burgers in lieu of using butter. Serve with a handful of crispy kettle-fried chips and your favorite beer.