Shrimp Burgers
Aaron Kirk
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Paige Grandjean

A lip-smacking rendezvous between a po’boy and a burger, this sandwich is the perfect remedy for burger fatigue as well as a godsend for meat-missing pescatarians. Far from a crab cake on a bun, this hearty shrimp patty stars big chunks of shrimp held together without an over-the-top amount of breading. Our secret: blitzing half of the shrimp in the food processor. Old Bay Seasoning delivers classic shrimp boil flavor; try your favorite Cajun seasoning for a nod to this burger’s po’boy roots. For extra credit and for those non-pescatarians, cook a few slices of bacon first, then reserve 2 tablespoons of the rendered bacon fat to cook off the burgers in lieu of using butter. Serve with a handful of crispy kettle-fried chips and your favorite beer.

Ingredients

  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
  • 1 pound peeled and deveined raw large shrimp, cut into 1/2-inch pieces, divided
  • 1 large egg
  • 3/4 cup panko
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped scallions (from 2 scallions)
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon Old Bay Seasoning, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest, plus 1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard
  • 1 teaspoon Mexican-style hot sauce (such as Cholula)
  • 4 sesame seed hamburger buns, split and toasted
  • 1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce (from 1 small head)
  • 1 small tomato (about 6 ounces), sliced
  • 1 ripe medium-size avocado (about 7 ounces), sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place 3 tablespoons butter in a small microwavable bowl. Microwave on HIGH until melted, about 25 seconds. Combine melted butter, half of shrimp, and egg in bowl of a food processor. Pulse until finely chopped and mixture starts to clump together, about 12 times. Gently stir together shrimp mixture, panko, scallions, 1 1/4 teaspoons salt, 1/2 teaspoon Old Bay, lemon zest, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, and remaining shrimp in a large bowl. Shape mixture into 4 (3 1/2-inch) patties (about 5 1/2 ounces each). Transfer patties to a parchment paper–lined baking sheet; cover and chill until firm, about 15 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, stir together mayonnaise, mustard, hot sauce, remaining 1/2 tablespoon lemon juice, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon Old Bay in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 3    

Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium-low. Add shrimp patties, and cook until golden brown and cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes per side. Spread mayonnaise mixture evenly on cut sides of buns. Top bottom bun halves evenly with shrimp patties, lettuce, tomato slices, and avocado slices; cover with top bun halves.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up