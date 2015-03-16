Shrimp Bisque with Muscadet and Tarragon
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Thibaut Clochet
April 2015

This simple, superlight bisque from the heart of France’s Muscadet country has a surprisingly clear and deep shrimp flavor. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 1 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined, shells reserved
  • 1 small onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 1/2 cup Muscadet
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Coarsely chopped tarragon leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, melt the butter in the oil. Add the shrimp and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until light golden and just white throughout, about 2 minutes. Transfer 8 of the shrimp to a plate to cool; finely chop and reserve them for adding to the finished bisque.

Step 2    

Add the reserved shrimp shells, the onion and garlic to the remaining shrimp in the saucepan. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, about 3 minutes.  Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until lightly caramelized, about 2 minutes. Stir in the wine and cook until almost evaporated, about 1 minute. Stir in 6 cups of water and bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat for 25 minutes.

Step 3    

Working in 2 batches, puree the soup in a blender. Strain through a fine sieve set over a small saucepan, pressing on the solids. Bring the soup to a simmer and stir in the cream. Add the reserved chopped shrimp and season with salt and pepper. Ladle the bisque into bowls and garnish with chopped tarragon.

Make Ahead

The bisque can be refrigerated for 2 days; rewarm and add the shrimp just before serving.

