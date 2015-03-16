Shrimp Bisque with Muscadet and Tarragon

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, melt the butter in the oil. Add the shrimp and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until light golden and just white throughout, about 2 minutes. Transfer 8 of the shrimp to a plate to cool; finely chop and reserve them for adding to the finished bisque.

Step 2 Add the reserved shrimp shells, the onion and garlic to the remaining shrimp in the saucepan. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, about 3 minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until lightly caramelized, about 2 minutes. Stir in the wine and cook until almost evaporated, about 1 minute. Stir in 6 cups of water and bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat for 25 minutes.