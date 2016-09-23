These sliders can easily be made into six larger sandwiches. Save any leftover nuoc cham—the delicious, herby sauce is excellent drizzled over a cold rice noodle salad with shredded chicken. Slideshow: More Sliders Recipes
How to Make It
Make the pickled carrots In a medium saucepan, combine the vinegar, sugar and 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat and stir in the carrots. Let cool; drain.
Make the nuoc cham In a medium bowl, whisk all the ingredients together and season with salt.
Make the Sriracha mayo In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the Sriracha and season with salt.
Make the sliders Heat a grill pan. In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Working in 2 batches, grill the shrimp over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add half of the nuoc cham to the shrimp and toss to coat.
Spread the Sriracha mayo on the baguettes. Arrange 2 shrimp on the bottom half of each baguette and top with the pickled carrots, cucumber slices and cilantro sprigs. Close the sandwiches and serve the remaining nuoc cham on the side.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Vangie Manalastas
Review Body: Love it
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-01-24
Author Name: marcuelcajon
Review Body: The delicious, herby sauce is excellent for Shrimp Banh Mi Sliders. this sliders is also drizzled over a cold rice noodle salad with the chicken shredded to make it more tempting
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-01-16
Author Name: Ernest Apollo
Review Body: Never though of adding shrimp to my sandwiches before, this looks interesting!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-10