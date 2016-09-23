Shrimp Banh Mi Sliders
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
John Besh and Chris Lusk
November 2016

These sliders can easily be made into six larger sandwiches. Save any leftover nuoc cham—the delicious, herby sauce is excellent drizzled over a cold rice noodle salad with shredded chicken. Slideshow: More Sliders Recipes

Ingredients

PICKLED CARROTS

  • 1/2 cup rice vinegar
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 4 medium carrots, julienned

NUOC CHAM

  • 1/2 cup finely chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped mint
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest plus 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 cup minced shallots
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons sambal oelek (Indonesian chile paste)
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • Kosher salt

SRIRACHA MAYO

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Sriracha
  • Kosher salt

SLIDERS

  • 24 jumbo shrimp, shelled and deveined (2 pounds)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 12 mini baguette rolls or 3-inch pieces of baguette, split and toasted
  • 1/2 English cucumber, thinly sliced
  • Cilantro sprigs, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the pickled carrots In a medium saucepan, combine the vinegar, sugar and 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat and stir in the carrots. Let cool; drain.

Step 2    

Make the nuoc cham In a medium bowl, whisk all the ingredients together and season with salt.

Step 3    

Make the Sriracha mayo In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the Sriracha and season with salt.

Step 4    

Make the sliders Heat a grill pan. In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Working in 2 batches, grill the shrimp over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add half of the nuoc cham to the shrimp and toss to coat.

Step 5    

Spread the Sriracha mayo on the baguettes. Arrange 2 shrimp on the bottom half of each baguette and top with the pickled carrots, cucumber slices and cilantro sprigs. Close the sandwiches and serve the remaining nuoc cham on the side.

Make Ahead

The drained pickled carrots, nuoc cham and Sriracha mayo can all be refrigerated separately overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Peach-scented dry Riesling: 2014 Robert Weil Rheingau Trocken.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up