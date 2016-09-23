Shrimp Banh Mi Sliders

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the pickled carrots In a medium saucepan, combine the vinegar, sugar and 1/2 cup of water and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Remove from the heat and stir in the carrots. Let cool; drain.

Step 2 Make the nuoc cham In a medium bowl, whisk all the ingredients together and season with salt.

Step 3 Make the Sriracha mayo In a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the Sriracha and season with salt.

Step 4 Make the sliders Heat a grill pan. In a large bowl, toss the shrimp with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Working in 2 batches, grill the shrimp over moderately high heat, turning once, until lightly charred and cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a medium bowl. Add half of the nuoc cham to the shrimp and toss to coat.