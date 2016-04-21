Shrimp and Wild Mushroom Risotto

“Risotto without the work” sounds like a dubious promise, but John Besh swears it’s possible: Instead of adding a little stock at a time and stirring constantly, Besh, the chef at August in New Orleans, adds the stock only a few times and stirs just occasionally. It’s an unconventional method that still yields silky results. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners
How to Make It
In a large, heavy saucepan, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion, season with salt and cook over high heat, stirring frequently, until softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the rosemary and 2 cups of the stock and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in another 2 cups of the stock and bring to a boil over high heat. Cover, reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer for 10 minutes.
Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Stir into the rice along with the mushrooms and the remaining 2 cups of stock and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp are just cooked and the rice is tender, about 10 minutes. Discard the rosemary. Stir in the butter and cheese and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle the thyme on top and serve immediately.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Jm Cornwell
Review Body: You can make this risotto, and every risotto, if you put the whole thing in the oven to cook until it's nearly ready and then add shrimp or other quick cooking meat/fish. The oven does the work and you don't have to stand for an hour stirring constantly to get that silky risotto.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-05-09