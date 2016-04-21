Shrimp and Wild Mushroom Risotto
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
John Besh

“Risotto without the work” sounds like a dubious promise, but John Besh swears it’s possible: Instead of adding a little stock at a time and stirring constantly, Besh, the chef at August in New Orleans, adds the stock only a few times and stirs just occasionally. It’s an unconventional method that still yields silky results. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • Salt
  • 2 cups arborio rice
  • 1 rosemary sprig
  • 6 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1 pound shelled and deveined large shrimp
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 3/4 pound shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and caps thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, diced
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated pecorino cheese
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely chopped thyme

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large, heavy saucepan, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion, season with salt and cook over high heat, stirring frequently, until softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the rice and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Add the rosemary and 2 cups of the stock and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in another 2 cups of the stock and bring to a boil over high heat. Cover, reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer for 10 minutes. 

Step 2    

Season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Stir into the rice along with the mushrooms and the remaining 2 cups of stock and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp are just cooked and the rice is tender, about 10 minutes. Discard the rosemary. Stir  in the butter and cheese and season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle  the thyme on top and serve immediately.

