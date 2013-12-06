Shrimp and White Bean Stew
© Daniel Proctor
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Jan Newberry
January 1998

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 3 cups cooked cannellini beans, drained and rinsed if canned
  • One 14-ounce can whole peeled tomatoes, drained and crushed
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 4 cups fish stock or bottled clam broth
  • 1 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the olive oil in a large enameled cast-iron casserole. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until the onion softens, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cannellini beans, tomatoes, salt, rosemary and pepper.

Step 2    

Add the fish stock to the casserole and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until the stew is slightly thickened, about 15 minutes. Add the shrimp and simmer just until cooked through, about 2 minutes. Stir in the chopped parsley and serve.

Notes

One Serving Calories 372 kcal, Total Fat 9.3 gm, Saturated Fat 1.4 gm

Suggested Pairing

A rich, full-bodied California Chardonnay can wrap around the flavors of the sweet shrimp and hearty white beans in this tomato-based stew.

