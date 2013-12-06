Shrimp and White Bean Stew

Heat the olive oil in a large enameled cast-iron casserole. Add the onion and garlic and cook over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until the onion softens, about 5 minutes. Stir in the cannellini beans, tomatoes, salt, rosemary and pepper.

Step 2

Add the fish stock to the casserole and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until the stew is slightly thickened, about 15 minutes. Add the shrimp and simmer just until cooked through, about 2 minutes. Stir in the chopped parsley and serve.