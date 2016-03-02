These shrimp-and-pork wontons from California chef Bryant Ng are little flavor bombs, with fresh ginger, scallions, prosciutto and cod. Slideshow: More Quick Appetizer Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, mix all of the ingredients except the wonton wrappers and chili oil.
Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Lay out 4 wonton wrappers on a work surface; keep the rest covered. Place a rounded 1/2 teaspoon of filling in the center of each wrapper; dampen the edges with water and fold corner to corner to form a triangle. Press out the air and seal the edges. (Dampen the 2 points farthest from each other and pinch them together if you want to form a hat, or tortellini, shape.) Place the wontons on the prepared sheets and cover with a towel. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.
In a large saucepan of boiling water, cook the wontons in 3 batches until just tender and the filling is cooked through, about 5 minutes. Serve hot with chili oil.
Make Ahead
