Shrimp-and-Pork Wontons
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3 dozen
Bryant Ng
April 2016

These shrimp-and-pork wontons from California chef Bryant Ng are little flavor bombs, with fresh ginger, scallions, prosciutto and cod. Slideshow: More Quick Appetizer Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 ounces raw shrimp—shelled, deveined and chopped
  • 1/4 pound fatty ground pork
  • 2 ounces napa cabbage, finely chopped (3/4 cup)
  • 1 ounce prosciutto, minced
  • 1 ounce cod, finely chopped
  • 2 scallions, finely chopped
  • 1 tablepoon minced peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 teaspoons Shaoxing wine
  • 2 teaspoons canola oil
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon Asian fish sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 36 wonton wrappers
  • Chili oil, for dipping

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, mix all of the ingredients except the wonton wrappers and chili oil.

Step 2    

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Lay out 4 wonton wrappers on a work surface; keep the rest covered. Place a rounded 1/2 teaspoon of filling in the center of each wrapper; dampen the edges with water and fold corner to corner to form a triangle. Press out the air and seal the edges. (Dampen the 2 points farthest from each other and pinch them together if you want to form a hat, or tortellini, shape.) Place the wontons on the prepared sheets and cover with a towel. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.

Step 3    

In a large saucepan of boiling water, cook the wontons in 3 batches until just tender and the filling is cooked through, about 5 minutes. Serve hot with chili oil.

Make Ahead

The uncooked wontons can be frozen for up to 1 month.

