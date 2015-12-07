Shrimp-and-Pork Pan-Fried Noodles
© Con Poulos
Active Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Sheldon Simeon
January 2016

Simeon makes these noodles extra flavorful by adding roast pork and shrimp that have been fried in garlic oil.

Ingredients

  • Canola oil, for frying and tossing
  • 9 garlic cloves—6 thinly sliced and 3 minced
  • 8 ounces Chinese wheat noodles
  • 2/3 cup chicken stock
  • 1/4 cup oyster sauce
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon Asian fish sauce
  • 2 teaspoons instant dashi powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground annatto
  • 12 large shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • 4 ounces Chinese-style roast pork, chopped (1 cup)
  • 4 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stems discarded and caps thinly sliced
  • 2 medium carrots, thinly sliced
  • 4 ounces baby bok choy, halved lengthwise and cut crosswise into 3-inch pieces 
  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
  • Snipped chives, for garnish
  • Lime wedges and hot sauce, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, heat 1/4 inch of canola oil. Add the sliced garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towels. Reserve the oil.

Step 2    

In a saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the noodles until al dente. Drain well and toss with 1 teaspoon of canola oil.

Step 3    

In a bowl, whisk the stock, oyster sauce, fish sauce, dashi powder and annatto.

Step 4    

In a wok or very large skillet, heat 1/4 cup of the garlic oil until shimmering. Add the shrimp, pork and minced garlic and stir-fry over high heat until the shrimp just start to turn pink, about 3 minutes. Add the shiitakes and carrots and stir-fry until the mushrooms are softened and the shrimp are white throughout, about 3 minutes. Add the noodles, bok choy, onion and the oyster sauce mixture and stir-fry until the noodles are hot and the sauce is absorbed, about 3 minutes. Transfer to plates. Garnish with the fried garlic and snipped chives and serve with lime wedges and hot sauce.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this recipe with a crisp, lightly-toasty lager.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up