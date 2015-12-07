Shrimp-and-Pork Pan-Fried Noodles

Simeon makes these noodles extra flavorful by adding roast pork and shrimp that have been fried in garlic oil.
How to Make It
In a small skillet, heat 1/4 inch of canola oil. Add the sliced garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towels. Reserve the oil.
In a saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the noodles until al dente. Drain well and toss with 1 teaspoon of canola oil.
In a bowl, whisk the stock, oyster sauce, fish sauce, dashi powder and annatto.
In a wok or very large skillet, heat 1/4 cup of the garlic oil until shimmering. Add the shrimp, pork and minced garlic and stir-fry over high heat until the shrimp just start to turn pink, about 3 minutes. Add the shiitakes and carrots and stir-fry until the mushrooms are softened and the shrimp are white throughout, about 3 minutes. Add the noodles, bok choy, onion and the oyster sauce mixture and stir-fry until the noodles are hot and the sauce is absorbed, about 3 minutes. Transfer to plates. Garnish with the fried garlic and snipped chives and serve with lime wedges and hot sauce.
