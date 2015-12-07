Shrimp-and-Pork Pan-Fried Noodles

Step 4

In a wok or very large skillet, heat 1/4 cup of the garlic oil until shimmering. Add the shrimp, pork and minced garlic and stir-fry over high heat until the shrimp just start to turn pink, about 3 minutes. Add the shiitakes and carrots and stir-fry until the mushrooms are softened and the shrimp are white throughout, about 3 minutes. Add the noodles, bok choy, onion and the oyster sauce mixture and stir-fry until the noodles are hot and the sauce is absorbed, about 3 minutes. Transfer to plates. Garnish with the fried garlic and snipped chives and serve with lime wedges and hot sauce.