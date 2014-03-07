Shrimp-and-Pepper Pilau

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, combine the rice, water and a generous pinch of salt and bring to a boil. Cover and cook over low heat until the rice is tender and the water is absorbed, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and let stand for 15 minutes; fluff with a fork.

Step 2 Meanwhile, roast the red pepper and jalapeño directly over a gas flame or under a preheated broiler, turning, until charred all over. Transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let cool. Peel, seed and stem the peppers, then finely chop the red pepper and mince the jalapeño.

Step 3 In a large, deep skillet, melt the butter. Add the shrimp and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until nearly cooked through, about 2 minutes; transfer to a plate.