Shrimp-and-Chorizo Tortas

For this supertasty sandwich, F&W’s Justin Chapple quickly sautés shrimp with chorizo and onion, then spoons them onto rolls and tops with tomato and avocado. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes
How to Make It
In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the shrimp, chorizo, onion and garlic and cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and the shrimp and chorizo are cooked through, about 8 minutes. Stir in the lime juice and 2 tablespoons of water and season with salt and pepper. Serve on toasted kaiser rolls with mayonnaise, lettuce and sliced tomato and avocado.
Author Name: Andy Valle
Review Body: Beef or pork chorizo ?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-03-07
Author Name: Lars Johnson
Review Body: This looks so good! I have to try this !
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-03-07
Author Name: Gibona
Review Body: Never thought Shrimp & Chorizo could make a tasty combination!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-06-05
Author Name: Lars Johnson
Review Body: This looks delicious!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-03-07