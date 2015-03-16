Shrimp-and-Chorizo Tortas
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
April 2015

For this supertasty sandwich, F&W’s Justin Chapple quickly sautés shrimp with chorizo and onion, then spoons them onto rolls and tops with tomato and avocado. Slideshow: More Sandwich Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 3/4 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • 1/2 pound fresh Mexican chorizo, casing removed and meat crumbled
  • 3/4 cup minced red onion
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Toasted kaiser rolls, for serving
  • Mayonnaise, for serving
  • Lettuce, thinly sliced tomato and avocado, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a large skillet, heat the oil. Add the shrimp, chorizo, onion and garlic and cook over high heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and the shrimp and chorizo are cooked through, about 8 minutes. Stir in the lime juice and 2 tablespoons of water and season with salt and pepper. Serve on toasted kaiser rolls with mayonnaise, lettuce and sliced tomato and avocado.

