Shrimp and Cheese Grits

In a medium pot, bring the stock and milk to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer and whisk in the grits, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Simmer the grits, stirring occasionally at first and more frequently as they cook, until the grits are tender, about 45 minutes. Stir in the cream cheese and the cheddar until melted, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Keep Grits warm.

Step 2

In a large heavy skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until browned and crisp, about 8 minutes. Transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain, leaving the fat in the skillet. Stir in the butter and increase the heat to medium high. Stir in the onion, pepper and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the wine and the shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, until the shrimp are cooked through, about 3 minutes. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste. Spoon the shrimp and their sauce over the grits and serve.