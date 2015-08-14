Shrimp and Broccoli in a Spicy Cilantro-Coconut Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Add the cilantro, jalapeño, garlic, scallions, coconut milk, and salt to a blender and process until smooth.

Step 2 In a large skillet, add the coconut sauce to the pan and bring to a gentle simmer, stirring occasionally, about 6 minutes. Add the broccoli, season with salt and pepper; cook over medium heat until tender and the sauce coats the stems and florets, about 5 minutes. Transfer the broccoli mixture to a plate and set aside.

Step 3 Return the skillet to the stove set over medium-high heat. Add the oil and heat until shimmering. Toss in the shrimp, season with salt, and cook until pink and seared, about 2 minutes per side. Add the broccoli and sauce back to the pan; pour in the lemon juice and toss to coat.