Shrimp and Broccoli in a Spicy Cilantro-Coconut Sauce
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
March 2014

Coconut milk is transformed into a savory and spicy green sauce to coat broccoli and shrimp in a delicious sauté. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 bunch cilantro, plus more for garnish 
  • 1 jalapeño
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 2 scallions, green parts only
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound broccoli, cut into 1-inch lengths
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 12 large shrimp (about 3/4 pound), deveined
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Add the cilantro, jalapeño, garlic, scallions, coconut milk, and salt to a blender and process until smooth.

Step 2    

In a large skillet, add the coconut sauce to the pan and bring to a gentle simmer, stirring occasionally, about 6 minutes. Add the broccoli, season with salt and pepper; cook over medium heat until tender and the sauce coats the stems and florets, about 5 minutes. Transfer the broccoli mixture to a plate and set aside.

Step 3    

Return the skillet to the stove set over medium-high heat. Add the oil and heat until shimmering. Toss in the shrimp, season with salt, and cook until pink and seared, about 2 minutes per side. Add the broccoli and sauce back to the pan; pour in the lemon juice and toss to coat.

Step 4    

Transfer the shrimp and broccoli to a serving dish and pour over the sauce. Garnish with cilantro and serve warm.

