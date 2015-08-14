Shrimp and Broccoli in a Spicy Cilantro-Coconut Sauce

Coconut milk is transformed into a savory and spicy green sauce to coat broccoli and shrimp in a delicious sauté. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes
How to Make It
Add the cilantro, jalapeño, garlic, scallions, coconut milk, and salt to a blender and process until smooth.
In a large skillet, add the coconut sauce to the pan and bring to a gentle simmer, stirring occasionally, about 6 minutes. Add the broccoli, season with salt and pepper; cook over medium heat until tender and the sauce coats the stems and florets, about 5 minutes. Transfer the broccoli mixture to a plate and set aside.
Return the skillet to the stove set over medium-high heat. Add the oil and heat until shimmering. Toss in the shrimp, season with salt, and cook until pink and seared, about 2 minutes per side. Add the broccoli and sauce back to the pan; pour in the lemon juice and toss to coat.
Transfer the shrimp and broccoli to a serving dish and pour over the sauce. Garnish with cilantro and serve warm.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5