Shrimp and Barley Salad with Green Beans

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, cover the barley with 6 cups of cold water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer until tender, about 1 hour. Drain the barley and let cool.

Step 2 Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil over high heat. Add the shrimp and cook for 30 seconds after the water returns to a boil. Drain the shrimp and let cool. Season with salt and black pepper.

Step 3 Fill the saucepan with fresh water and bring to a boil. Add 1 teaspoon of salt and the beans and boil until just tender, about 5 minutes. Drain the beans and rinse under cold running water. Drain and pat dry.

Step 4 In a medium bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 3/4 teaspoon black pepper. Stir in the shallots and lemon zest. In a large bowl, toss the barley with the shrimp, celery, red and green bell peppers, basil, and cilantro. Add the dressing and toss.