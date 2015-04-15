Shrimp-and-Avocado Summer Rolls
© Shu Han Lee
Shu Han Lee
May 2015

Blogger Shu Han Lee calls these simple, fresh, herb-packed Vietnamese summer rolls “salad inside rice paper.” Avocado adds creamy richness to the raw vegetables. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces rice vermicelli
  • Boiling water
  • 18 medium shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • Six 8-inch round rice paper wrappers 
  • 1 Hass avocado—peeled, pitted and thinly sliced
  • 1/3 cup cilantro leaves
  • 1/3 cup mint leaves
  • 1/3 cup snipped chives
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup warm water
  • 1 Fresno chile, seeded and minced
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced
  • Salt
  • Asian chile-garlic sauce, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large heatproof bowl, cover the vermicelli with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 10 minutes. Drain and cool under running water, then drain again and pat dry.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the shrimp until just  white throughout, about 2 minutes. Drain and run under cold water to cool completely, then drain again and pat dry.

Step 3    

Fill a medium skillet with hot water. Soak 1 rice paper wrapper in the water for 30 seconds, until just pliable. Transfer the wrapper to a work surface and top with some noodles, avocado, herbs and shrimp. Tightly roll up the wrapper around the filling, tucking in the sides as you roll. Repeat with the remaining wrappers and fillings.

Step 4    

In a small bowl, whisk the sugar with the warm water until dissolved. Stir in the chile and garlic and season with salt. Serve the summer rolls with the dipping sauce, passing chile-garlic sauce at the table.

Make Ahead

The assembled rolls can be covered loosely with a damp towel and refrigerated for up to 3 hours.

Suggested Pairing

Zippy, citrusy Albariño

