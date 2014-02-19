Shredded Ginger Chicken Congee
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
November 2014

Healing like chicken soup, this light Chinese congee has shredded chicken and is fragranced with fresh ginger. Slideshow: Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup raw long-grain white rice, rinsed
  • 7 cups chicken stock
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt, plus more for seasoning
  • One-inch knob of ginger, peeled and sliced thin
  • 3 cups cooked chicken, shredded
  • 1/4 teaspoon sesame seed oil
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • Sliced green onion, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In large pot add stock, rice, salt and ginger. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a low simmer. Stir occasionally so that the rice doesn't clump or stick at the bottom.

Step 2    

Simmer the congee for about 1 hour or until the congee is thickened and creamy. Add the shredded chicken and sesame seed oil. Season with additional salt and black pepper, to taste. Garnish with green onions. Serve the congee hot.

Notes

As the congee cools, it will become thicker. Add additional stock or water if necessary to make the congee to your desired thickness.

