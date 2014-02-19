Shredded Ginger Chicken Congee

Healing like chicken soup, this light Chinese congee has shredded chicken and is fragranced with fresh ginger. Slideshow: Chicken Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In large pot add stock, rice, salt and ginger. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to a low simmer. Stir occasionally so that the rice doesn't clump or stick at the bottom.
Simmer the congee for about 1 hour or until the congee is thickened and creamy. Add the shredded chicken and sesame seed oil. Season with additional salt and black pepper, to taste. Garnish with green onions. Serve the congee hot.
Notes
As the congee cools, it will become thicker. Add additional stock or water if necessary to make the congee to your desired thickness.
