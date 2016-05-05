Shredded Beef Taco Bar

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the taco filling Preheat the oven to 325°. In a mortar, pound the dried chiles until finely ground. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the olive oil. Season the beef shank generously with salt and pepper. Add the shank to the casserole and cook over moderately high heat until browned on all sides, about 25 minutes. Transfer the shank to a plate.

Step 2 Add the onion, garlic and a generous pinch of salt to the casserole and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is beginning to brown, about 8 minutes. Add the ground chiles, oregano and cumin and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the beer and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits with a wooden spoon. Cook until the beer is reduced by one-half, about 6 minutes. Add the crushed tomatoes and chicken stock and return to a boil. Return the shank and any accumulated juices to the casserole. Cover and braise in the oven for about 3 1/2 hours, basting the shank with sauce every hour, until the meat is very tender. Remove the casserole from the oven and let the beef shank stand at room temperature in the braising liquid, uncovered, until ready to grill, at least 2 hours.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the pickled red onion In a medium bowl, whisk the red wine vinegar with the sugar and salt until the sugar is dissolved. Add the sliced onion, cover and let stand at room temperature, stirring occasionally, for at least 1 hour.

Step 4 Make the lime crema In a small bowl, whisk all of the ingredients together and season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Step 5 Make the cabbage slaw In a large bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the hot sauce and season with salt and pepper. Add the red cabbage and toss to coat. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Step 6 Carefully remove the cooled shank from the braising liquid and transfer to a plate. Transfer the braising liquid to a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer over low heat, skimming off any accumulated fat. Stir in the cider vinegar and butter and season with salt and pepper; keep warm.