Shorter, Faster, Louder
Yield
Serves : 1 drink
Sara Justice

"I love this drink because it's this really weird piña colada variation," says bartender Sara Justice. When guests order it at The Franklin Bar in Philadelphia, she says, "it's fun to see them get excited about a drink that tastes different from the classic flavors they're expecting." Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 7 basil leaves
  • 1 1/4 ounce blended Scotch
  • 1/4 ounce peated single-malt Scotch, preferably Lagavulin 16-year
  • 3/4 ounce Coco López sweetened cream of coconut
  • 1/2 ounce green Chartreuse (potent herbal liqueur)
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh pineapple juice
  • 3 ice cubes, plus crushed ice for serving
  • Dash of Angostura bitters
  • 1 mint sprig, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the basil. Add the Scotches, Coco López, Chartreuse and juices. Add the ice cubes and shake well. Strain into a chilled, crushed ice-filled collins glass. Float the Angostura on top, dashing it over the back of a bar spoon near the drink's surface. Garnish with a mint sprig.

