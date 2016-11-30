Shorter, Faster, Louder

"I love this drink because it's this really weird piña colada variation," says bartender Sara Justice. When guests order it at The Franklin Bar in Philadelphia, she says, "it's fun to see them get excited about a drink that tastes different from the classic flavors they're expecting." Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the basil. Add the Scotches, Coco López, Chartreuse and juices. Add the ice cubes and shake well. Strain into a chilled, crushed ice-filled collins glass. Float the Angostura on top, dashing it over the back of a bar spoon near the drink's surface. Garnish with a mint sprig.
