Shortcut Shakshuka for Two

“Shakshuka is a dish made from eggs poached in a tomato-onion sauce. I use ready-to-go marinara for a quick, flavorful shortcut. Spinach adds fiber and bulks up the salty sauce.” For a green twist on this dish, as featured on Mad Genius LIVE, substitute green salsa or enchilada sauce for the marinara sauce, and garnish with cilantro and avocado slices. Slideshow: More Egg Recipes
How to Make It
Heat the oil in a small nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.
Add the onion, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, stirring here and there, until the onion is soft, 6 to 8 minutes.
Add the marinara sauce and water, cover, and cook until the marinara sauce is bubbling, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir the spinach until it’s coated with the sauce. Using your spatula, make wells in the spinach – one for each egg. Crack the eggs into the wells one at a time, then dot the pan all over with the crumbled cheese. Cover again and cook until the whites are set but the yolks still jiggle when you shake the pan a bit, 2 to 3 minutes.
Season with additional salt and pepper, if you like. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with parsley, and serve with the bread.
