Shortcut Shakshuka for Two
Abby Hocking
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Lindsay Maitland Hunt

“Shakshuka is a dish made from eggs poached in a tomato-onion sauce. I use ready-to-go marinara for a quick, flavorful shortcut. Spinach adds fiber and bulks up the salty sauce.” For a green twist on this dish, as featured on Mad Genius LIVE, substitute green salsa or enchilada sauce for the marinara sauce, and garnish with cilantro and avocado slices. Slideshow: More Egg Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 1 small onion, very thinly sliced
  • 1 small garlic clove, sliced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup (240 milliliters) marinara sauce
  • 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) water
  • 10 ounces (280 grams) frozen spinach, chopped (about 2 1/2 cups)
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 ounces (55 grams) feta cheese, crumbled
  • Toasted crusty bread and chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oil in a small nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat.

Step 2    

Add the onion, garlic, and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook, stirring here and there, until the onion is soft, 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 3    

Add the marinara sauce and water, cover, and cook until the marinara sauce is bubbling, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir the spinach until it’s coated with the sauce. Using your spatula, make wells in the spinach – one for each egg. Crack the eggs into the wells one at a time, then dot the pan all over with the crumbled cheese. Cover again and cook until the whites are set but the yolks still jiggle when you shake the pan a bit, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 4    

Season with additional salt and pepper, if you like. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with parsley, and serve with the bread.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up