Short Ribs with Serrano Chimichurri and Jicama-Radish Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the short ribs In a bowl, combine the five-spice powder and salt. Season the short ribs generously with the seasoned salt. Set the ribs in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, cover and refrigerate for 4 hours.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Working in batches, brown the short ribs on all sides over moderate heat, 8 to 10 minutes. Return the browned short ribs to the baking dish. Tilt the casserole and spoon most of the fat off from the pan.

Step 3 Add the garlic, ginger and serrano to the casserole. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is lightly browned and fragrant, 3 minutes. Add the beef stock, Shaoxing, soy sauce, honey and fish sauce and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the casserole. Return the short ribs and any accumulated juices to the casserole. Cover and braise in the oven until the ribs are tender, 2 1/4 to 2 1/2 hours.

Step 4 Make the salad In a small bowl, whisk the yuzu juice with the rice vinegar and ginger. Whisk in the oils in a slow, steady stream. Whisk in the soy sauce and season with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, toss the radishes, cucumber, jicama, shallot, cilantro and parsley. Just before serving, toss with the dressing.