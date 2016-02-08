Short Ribs with Serrano Chimichurri and Jicama-Radish Salad
Active Time
1 HR 50 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Three Blue Ducks
March 2016

Before cooking, these short ribs are rubbed with five-spice salt so they’ve got deep, rich flavor. You can use either six-inch or three-inch ribs for the dish; the cooking time will be the same. Slideshow: More Chinese Recipes

Ingredients

SHORT RIBS

  • 1 tablespoon Chinese five-spice powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 3 1/2 pounds English-cut short ribs (3-inch pieces)
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 3 garlic cloves, lightly crushed
  • One 1 1/2-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 1 serrano chile, halved and seeded
  • 4 1/2 cups beef stock or low-sodium broth
  • 2 cups Shaoxing wine (see Note) or dry sherry
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon Asian fish sauce

SALAD

  • 1 tablespoon yuzu juice (see Note) or fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1/2 teaspoon rice vinegar
  • One 1/2-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely grated
  • 2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 9 ounces radishes, trimmed and cut into 1/4-inch wedges
  • 1 medium cucumber—peeled, halved and cut into 1/4-inch wedges
  • 1/2 medium jicama, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch wedges
  • 1 medium shallot minced (1/4 cup)
  • 1 cup each chopped cilantro and parsley
  • Serrano Chimichurri and Pickled Chiles, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the short ribs

In a bowl, combine the five-spice powder and salt. Season the short ribs generously with the seasoned salt. Set the ribs in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish, cover and refrigerate for 4 hours.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat the oil. Working in batches, brown the short ribs on all sides over moderate heat, 8 to 10 minutes. Return the browned short ribs to the baking dish. Tilt the casserole and spoon most of the fat off from the pan.

Step 3    

Add the garlic, ginger and serrano to the casserole. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the garlic is lightly browned and fragrant, 3 minutes. Add the beef stock, Shaoxing, soy sauce, honey and fish sauce and bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the casserole. Return the short ribs and any accumulated juices to the casserole. Cover and braise in the oven until the ribs are tender, 2 1/4 to 2 1/2 hours.

Step 4    Make the salad

In a small bowl, whisk the yuzu juice with the rice vinegar and ginger. Whisk in the oils in a slow, steady stream. Whisk in the soy sauce and season with salt and pepper. In a large bowl, toss the radishes, cucumber, jicama, shallot, cilantro and parsley. Just before serving, toss with the dressing.

Step 5    

Transfer the ribs to a deep platter. Strain the braising liquid into a medium saucepan and skim off the fat. Add 1/2 cup of water and cook the sauce over moderately high heat until reduced by half, about 15 minutes. Pour over the ribs. Serve with the radish salad, Serrano Chimichurri and Pickled Chiles.

Make Ahead

The braised short ribs can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. Reheat gently before serving.

Notes

Tart yuzu juice is available at specialty food stores. Shaoxing wine is an aged Chinese rice wine often used in cooking. It’s available at Asian markets.

Serve With

Steamed jasmine rice.

Suggested Pairing

Serve this dish with a fruit-forward Pinot Noir.

