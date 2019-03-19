Shoofly Pie with Bourbon-Spiked Whipped Cream

We’ve gently updated this classic Pennsylvania Dutch dessert with a hint of orange zest to lift the rich molasses flavor. Since the pie’s on the sweet side, we opted for less sugar in the whipped cream and added bourbon for a slightly boozy bite. Although folks in the 1800s enjoyed the pie for breakfast, we think it’s better suited for your next cookout. The Classic Pie Crust recipe makes enough for two pies—stash the extra disk of dough in the freezer for up to six months. After a brief thaw, it will help you get your next pie in the oven in a flash.