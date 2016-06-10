At Liholiho Yacht Club in San Francisco, chef Ravi Kapur serves his tasty shiso ranch dressing on beets, but he also recommends it on grilled asparagus and mushrooms, and steamed artichokes. Or serve it as a dip for crudités. Look for fresh shiso leaves at Asian markets. Slideshow: More Salad Dressing Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a medium bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the sour cream, lemon juice, buttermilk, vinegar, garlic and mustard. Fold in the shiso, chives and tarragon and season with salt and pepper.
Make Ahead
The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Serve With
Grilled asparagus, mushrooms and steamed artichokes. The dressing is also great as a dip for crudités.
