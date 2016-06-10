Shiso Ranch Dressing
10 MIN
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Ravi Kapur
July 2016

At Liholiho Yacht Club in San Francisco, chef Ravi Kapur serves his tasty shiso ranch dressing on beets, but he also recommends it on grilled asparagus and mushrooms, and steamed artichokes. Or serve it as a dip for crudités. Look for fresh shiso leaves at Asian markets. Slideshow: More Salad Dressing Recipes

  • 3/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 3/4 cup sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons buttermilk
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped shiso leaves
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped chives
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped tarragon
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

In a medium bowl, whisk the mayonnaise with the sour cream, lemon juice, buttermilk, vinegar, garlic and mustard. Fold in the shiso, chives and tarragon and season with salt and pepper.

The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Grilled asparagus, mushrooms and steamed artichokes. The dressing is also great as a dip for crudités.

