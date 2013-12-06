Shirred Eggs with Sorrel
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Chantal Leroux
October 2002

This rich and tangy dish would make a simple lunch or supper.  More Brunch Ideas

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 packed cups thickly sliced sorrel leaves (2 ounces)
  • 8 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 375°. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter to each of four 4-inch shallow baking dishes and mound 1/2 cup of sorrel on top. Bake for 3 minutes, or until the sorrel has melted. Remove the dishes from the oven and add 2 eggs to each. Top with 1 tablespoon of the heavy cream and bake for about 10 minutes, or until the whites are firm and the yolks are runny. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Serve With

Fried potatoes.

Suggested Pairing

An inexpensive and fruity Aligoté has enough acidity to cut through the creaminess of the eggs.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up