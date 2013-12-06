Shirred Eggs with Sorrel

This rich and tangy dish would make a simple lunch or supper. More Brunch Ideas
Preheat the oven to 375°. Add 1 tablespoon of the butter to each of four 4-inch shallow baking dishes and mound 1/2 cup of sorrel on top. Bake for 3 minutes, or until the sorrel has melted. Remove the dishes from the oven and add 2 eggs to each. Top with 1 tablespoon of the heavy cream and bake for about 10 minutes, or until the whites are firm and the yolks are runny. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
Fried potatoes.
An inexpensive and fruity Aligoté has enough acidity to cut through the creaminess of the eggs.
