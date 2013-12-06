Shiitake Mushroom Sauté with Watercress

How to Make It
Step 1
Heat the olive oil in a large nonreactive skillet. Add the diced red bell pepper and minced garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Add the sliced mushroom and chicken stock and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice, season with salt and pepper and let cool slightly.
Step 2
Arrange the watercress on a large plate and spoon the mushrooms on top. Sprinkle with the mint and serve.
Notes
One Serving Calories 58 kcal, Protein 3.7 gm, Carbohydrate 7 gm, Cholesterol .2 mg, Total Fat 2.4 gm, Saturated Fat .4 gm.
