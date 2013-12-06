Shiitake Mushroom Sauté with Watercress
Serves : 4
Amanda Cushman
March 1997

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 1 small red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 pound fresh shiitake mushrooms, stems discarded and caps thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup chicken stock or canned low-sodium broth, defatted
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 bunch watercress, tough stems removed
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped mint

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the olive oil in a large nonreactive skillet. Add the diced red bell pepper and minced garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Add the sliced mushroom and chicken stock and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice, season with salt and pepper and let cool slightly.

Step 2    

Arrange the watercress on a large plate and spoon the mushrooms on top. Sprinkle with the mint and serve.

Notes

One Serving Calories 58 kcal, Protein 3.7 gm, Carbohydrate 7 gm, Cholesterol .2 mg, Total Fat 2.4 gm, Saturated Fat .4 gm.

