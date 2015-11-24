Sherry–Soy Sauce Chicken
Active Time
35 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
February 2014

Dry sherry and soy sauce are enticing partners in this simple marinade. A jolt of fresh cilantro when the chicken is finished cooking adds freshness. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup dry sherry
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 4 bone-in chicken pieces, with skin (about 2 pounds), either thighs or drumsticks or a mixture
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, combine the sherry, soy sauce and sugar. Add the chicken pieces and marinate at least 1 hour and up to 8 hours.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Grill the chicken over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the chicken is lightly charred and cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring the sherry–soy sauce marinade to a boil. Cook for 1 minute. Serve the chicken garnished with the cilantro and with the sauce on the side.

Make Ahead

The marinated chicken can be kept in the refrigerator for up to 8 hours before cooking. Bring to room temperature before grilling.

