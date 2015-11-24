Sherry–Soy Sauce Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, combine the sherry, soy sauce and sugar. Add the chicken pieces and marinate at least 1 hour and up to 8 hours.

Step 2 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Grill the chicken over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until the chicken is lightly charred and cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes.