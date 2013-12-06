Sherry-Glazed Pork Chops with Fried Sweet Onion Rings
This tempting main course gets light sweetness from the sherry glaze that coats the thick, juicy pork chops and from the crisp onion rings.  Fast Pork Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups medium-dry sherry
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • 2 large sweet onions, such as red onions or Vidalias, sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Eight 1/2-pound center-cut bone-in pork chops, about 1 inch thick
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped flat-leaf parsely

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, boil the sherry over high heat until reduced to 1/4 cup, about 20 minutes. Let cool slightly.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat the broiler. In a heavy saucepan, heat 2 inches of vegetable oil to 375° over moderately high heat. Separate the onion slices into rings. In a medium bowl, lightly beat the eggs. In a large bowl, mix the flour with 1 1/2 tablespoons of salt and 1 tablespoon of pepper. Working in batches, dip the onion rings in the egg, then toss them in the flour and shake off the excess. Fry the onion rings in the hot oil in batches until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain on paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Keep warm.

Step 3    

Season the pork chops with salt and pepper and grill over moderately high heat or broil the chops for 8 to 10 minutes per side, or until browned and just cooked through; brush the chops on both sides with the reduced sherry glaze during the last 2 minutes of cooking. Top each chop with several onion rings, garnish with the parsley and serve.

