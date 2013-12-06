Sherry-Creamed Lobster with Biscuits
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Nancy Harmon Jenkins
August 1997

 Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons fine sea salt
  • Two 1 1/2-pound live lobsters
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup medium-dry sherry, such as amontillado or oloroso
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1/2 cup light cream
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Hot Biscuits, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a large stockpot with 2 inches of water, add the salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Put the lobsters in the boiling water, add the salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Put the lobsters in the boiling water, head first, and cook until they start to turn red, about 4 minutes. With tongs, transfer the lobsters to a bowl to cool.

Step 2    

Remove the meat from the knuckles and claws. Twist the tails off the bodies; reserve the greenish tomalley and blackish roe. Split the tails lengthwise lengthwise and and remove the meat. Pull out and discard the black intestinal vein. Cut the lobster meat into 1-inch chunks and transfer to a bowl.

Step 3    

In a small saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter with the sherry. Pour the butter over the lobster; set aside.

Step 4    

In a medium saucepan, melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter over moderately high heat. Stir in the flour to make a paste. Gradually whisk in the milk until smooth, then bring to a boil, whisking constantly. Simmer over low heat, whisking often, until the sauce is glossy and no floury taste remains, about 5 minutes. Add the cream and simmer for 2 minutes more. Fold in the lobster meat and sherry butter and season with pepper. Blend in the tomalley and roe and simmer until the lobster is cooked through, about 2 minutes longer. Serve with Hot Biscuits on the side.

Suggested Pairing

Serve with a smooth, lush Sémillon from Signorello or a crisp Stags Leap District Sauvignon Blanc from Robert Mondavi, both from California.

