Sherry-Creamed Lobster with Biscuits

How to Make It

Step 1 Fill a large stockpot with 2 inches of water, add the salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Put the lobsters in the boiling water, add the salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Put the lobsters in the boiling water, head first, and cook until they start to turn red, about 4 minutes. With tongs, transfer the lobsters to a bowl to cool.

Step 2 Remove the meat from the knuckles and claws. Twist the tails off the bodies; reserve the greenish tomalley and blackish roe. Split the tails lengthwise lengthwise and and remove the meat. Pull out and discard the black intestinal vein. Cut the lobster meat into 1-inch chunks and transfer to a bowl.

Step 3 In a small saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter with the sherry. Pour the butter over the lobster; set aside.