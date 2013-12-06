Sherman's Revenge

Trois • Atlanta After a stint in New York City, mixologist Eric Simpkins returned home to invigorate the Atlanta cocktail scene with this allusion to the rebuilding of the city after Union General Sherman set it on fire during the Civil War. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
In a pint glass, combine the rye, sherry and bitters. Flame">http://www.foodandwine.com/articles/cocktail-basics-techniques#flamingat... 2 orange twists over the glass, then drop them into it. Add ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe. Flame the remaining twist over the drink, then drop it in.
