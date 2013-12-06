Shellfish Stew with Chorizo and Rouille

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat the oil in a large skillet. Add the chorizo and cook over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of the fat.

Step 2 Add the chopped onion to the skillet and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the wine and minced garlic and cook until the liquid is reduced to 1/4 cup, about 3 minutes. Add the chorizo, clam juice, crushed tomatoes and thyme and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook for 20 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, cut a 3-inch piece from the baguette and cut off the crust. Soften the piece of crustless bread under running water, then squeeze to remove the excess water. In a food processor, puree the softened bread with the mayonnaise, red peppers, smashed garlic cloves and cayenne.

Step 4 Preheat the broiler. Cut the remaining baguette into 1/4-inch slices and arrange on a baking sheet. Broil for about 3 minutes, turning once, until golden.