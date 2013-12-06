Shellfish Stew with Chorizo and Rouille
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
The Food & Wine Test Kitchen
November 1997

Rouille is a zesty garlic and red pepper sauce that is usually served with bouillabaisse. Here it's stirred into the stew at the last minute to thicken and flavor it, and additional rouille is spread on the croutons that garnish it.  Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil
  • 3/4 pound chorizo, casings removed, sausage sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 10 garlic cloves—4 minced, 6 smashed
  • 3 cups bottled clam juice
  • One 15-ounce can crushed tomatoes
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 medium baguette
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/3 cup drained roasted red peppers from a jar
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 3/4 pound large shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • 3/4 pound sea scallops, halved if very large
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oil in a large skillet. Add the chorizo and cook over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until browned, about 10 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of the fat.

Step 2    

Add the chopped onion to the skillet and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the wine and minced garlic and cook until the liquid is reduced to 1/4 cup, about 3 minutes. Add the chorizo, clam juice, crushed tomatoes and thyme and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook for 20 minutes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, cut a 3-inch piece from the baguette and cut off the crust. Soften the piece of crustless bread under running water, then squeeze to remove the excess water. In a food processor, puree the softened bread with the mayonnaise, red peppers, smashed garlic cloves and cayenne.

Step 4    

Preheat the broiler. Cut the remaining baguette into 1/4-inch slices and arrange on a baking sheet. Broil for about 3 minutes, turning once, until golden.

Step 5    

Add the shrimp and scallops to the skillet and simmer until just cooked through. Stir in 1/2 cup of the rouille and the black pepper. Season the stew and the remaining rouille with salt. Spread the rouille on the croutons. Serve the stew in shallow bowls, garnished with the croutons.

Suggested Pairing

The rich, earthy rosés of Provence like a Domaine Jean Bagnis l'Estandon Rosé go particularly well with shellfish stews.

