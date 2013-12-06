Shellfish Bruschetta

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. Lightly brush the bread on both sides with olive oil and toast for about 10 minutes, or until golden. Rub each slice generously with the halved garlic clove.

Step 2 In a large heavy saucepan, combine the wine, shallot, minced garlic and bay leaves and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the clams and mussels, cover and cook, shaking the pan often, until the shellfish open, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the parsley.