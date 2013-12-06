Shellfish Bruschetta
Yield
Serves : 4
Paul Bertolli
December 1998

Paul Bertolli, chef and owner of Oakland's Oliveto, recommends a firm, rustic bread for his bruschetta. Day-old bread is even better for soaking up the delicious shellfish broth.  Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 large 1/2 -inch-thick slices of sourdough bread
  • Fruity extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing and drizzling
  • 1 large garlic clove, halved, plus 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 3/4 cup dry white wine
  • 1 large shallot, minced
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 1 1/2 pounds Manila clams or cockles, scrubbed
  • 1 1/2 pounds small mussels, scrubbed and debearded
  • 2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Lightly brush the bread on both sides with olive oil and toast for about 10 minutes, or until golden. Rub each slice generously with the halved garlic clove.

Step 2    

In a large heavy saucepan, combine the wine, shallot, minced garlic and bay leaves and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the clams and mussels, cover and cook, shaking the pan often, until the shellfish open, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the parsley.

Step 3    

Put the toasts in bowls and top with the clams and mussels; discard the bay leaves. Spoon the broth over the toasts. Drizzle with a little olive oil and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Mussels, clams, garlicky toasts: this stew needs the sharp contrast of a tart, crisp white. Look for California Sauvignon Blanc bottlings.

