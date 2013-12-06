Shellfish Bruschetta

Paul Bertolli, chef and owner of Oakland's Oliveto, recommends a firm, rustic bread for his bruschetta. Day-old bread is even better for soaking up the delicious shellfish broth. Amazing Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Lightly brush the bread on both sides with olive oil and toast for about 10 minutes, or until golden. Rub each slice generously with the halved garlic clove.
In a large heavy saucepan, combine the wine, shallot, minced garlic and bay leaves and bring to a boil over high heat. Add the clams and mussels, cover and cook, shaking the pan often, until the shellfish open, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the parsley.
Put the toasts in bowls and top with the clams and mussels; discard the bay leaves. Spoon the broth over the toasts. Drizzle with a little olive oil and serve.
