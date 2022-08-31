Ingredients Beans + Legumes Soy Sheet-Pan Tofu with Broccolini, Mushrooms, and Sweet Potatoes A citrus-soy marinade adds zing to crisp roasted tofu in this easy sheet-pan dinner. Spreading the tofu and vegetables across two baking sheets ensures that they roast, rather than steam, in the oven. For the crispiest tofu and tender vegetables, space the ingredients evenly so hot air can circulate among them. This recipe is inspired by a favorite weeknight dish of Arthur Hon, the Beverage Director at The Modern in New York City, who recommends enjoying the tofu alongside a bottle of The Eyrie Vineyards' Chasselas Doré. "Simple sesame-and-soy-marinated tofu and seasonal veggies are balanced by its fresh and savory notes," he says. By Anna Theoktisto Anna Theoktisto Instagram Anna Theoktisto is a recipe tester and developer. Anna has been working in Dotdash Meredith test kitchens since 2017, and her recipes and writing have appeared in over 10 nationally distributed print publications, as well as on various digital platforms. When not in the kitchen, Anna enjoys hiking with her son, husband, and 2 dogs, and fostering puppies for a local animal rescue group. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 31, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Antonis Achilleos / Food Styling by Chelsea Zimmer / Prop Styling by Thom Driver Active Time: 20 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 4 Ingredients Cooking spray 1 (16-ounce) package extra-firm tofu, drained and cut crosswise into 1/2-inch-thick slices (see Note) 3 cup lower-sodium soy sauce ¼ cup fresh orange juice (from 1 orange) 1 ½ tablespoons rice vinegar 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil 1 garlic clove, grated with a Microplane grater (about 1/4 teaspoon) 3 tablespoons cornstarch 2 medium-size (12-ounce) sweet potatoes (unpeeled), cut into 1/2-inch rounds 1 pound fresh Broccolini, ends trimmed and larger stalks halved lengthwise 8 ounces fresh shiitake mushrooms, stemmed and cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices (about 3 cups) 6 scallions (about 6 ounces), cut into 2-inch pieces (about 2 cups) ¼ cup olive oil 2 teaspoons kosher salt ¼ teaspoon black pepper Fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish Directions Preheat oven to 400°F with racks in middle and lower third positions. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Cut tofu slices in half crosswise; place on a paper towel–lined plate, and firmly pat dry. Whisk together soy sauce, orange juice, vinegar, sesame oil, and garlic in a medium bowl. Reserve 1/2 cup soy sauce mixture in a small bowl. Add tofu to remaining soy sauce mixture in medium bowl, and toss gently until evenly coated. Transfer tofu to a large bowl; sprinkle with cornstarch, and stir gently to evenly coat. Arrange in an even layer on one half of prepared baking sheet. Combine sweet potatoes, Broccolini, mushrooms, and scallions in a large bowl; add olive oil, salt, and pepper, and toss until evenly coated. Place two-thirds of the vegetable mixture on a second large rimmed baking sheet. Place remaining one-third of vegetable mixture on opposite side of tofu on baking sheet. Place baking sheet with tofu on middle oven rack, and place baking sheet with vegetables on bottom rack. Bake in preheated oven until browned, about 30 minutes, flipping tofu and vegetables halfway through baking time. Garnish with cilantro. Serve alongside reserved soy sauce mixture. Note To drain tofu, place tofu slices in a single layer on a paper towel–lined baking sheet. Top with a double layer of paper towels. Place a second baking sheet on the tofu, and weight with heavy cans or a large cast-iron skillet. Let stand 10 minutes. Suggested Pairing The Eyrie Vineyards Chasselas Doré Print