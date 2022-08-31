Sheet-Pan Tofu with Broccolini, Mushrooms, and Sweet Potatoes

Preheat oven to 400°F with racks in middle and lower third positions. Coat a large rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. Cut tofu slices in half crosswise; place on a paper towel–lined plate, and firmly pat dry.

Whisk together soy sauce, orange juice, vinegar, sesame oil, and garlic in a medium bowl. Reserve 1/2 cup soy sauce mixture in a small bowl. Add tofu to remaining soy sauce mixture in medium bowl, and toss gently until evenly coated. Transfer tofu to a large bowl; sprinkle with cornstarch, and stir gently to evenly coat. Arrange in an even layer on one half of prepared baking sheet.