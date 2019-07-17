Sheet Pan Eggplant Parmesan

How to Make It

Step 1 Sprinkle 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons salt on both sides of eggplant rounds, and place on a wire rack lined with paper towels. Let liquid drain from eggplant 30 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, preheat broiler to high with oven rack 6 inches from heat. Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add breadcrumbs, and cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Add minced garlic, lemon zest, and thyme. Cook, stirring often, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and set breadcrumb mixture aside.

Step 3 Pat eggplant dry. Drizzle both sides of eggplant rounds with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, and sprinkle with pepper and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Place in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Broil in preheated oven until lightly golden brown, about 4 minutes per side. Let cool 10 minutes.