Sheet Pan Eggplant Parmesan
Victor Protasio
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
By Food & Wine

A quick broil followed by a longer bake makes this no-fry recipe hands off enough to put together on a Tuesday, with results delicious enough for a weekend dinner party. Be sure to let the eggplant drain to achieve the best charred eggplant texture.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons kosher salt, divided
  • 2 large eggplants (about 14 ounces each), cut into 1/2-inch-thick rounds
  • 1/4 cup olive oil, divided
  • 2 cups sourdough breadcrumbs (from 2 [3-ounce] day-old sourdough bread slices)
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest (from 1 lemon)
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 plum tomatoes (about 4 ounces each), sliced
  • 1 pound fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced
  • 1 (24-ounce) jar marinara sauce (about 3 cups)
  • 4 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1 cup)
  • 1 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, torn

How to Make It

Step 1    

Sprinkle 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons salt on both sides of eggplant rounds, and place on a wire rack lined with paper towels. Let liquid drain from eggplant 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, preheat broiler to high with oven rack 6 inches from heat. Heat 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add breadcrumbs, and cook, stirring often, until lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Add minced garlic, lemon zest, and thyme. Cook, stirring often, until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat, and set breadcrumb mixture aside.

Step 3    

Pat eggplant dry. Drizzle both sides of eggplant rounds with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, and sprinkle with pepper and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Place in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Broil in preheated oven until lightly golden brown, about 4 minutes per side. Let cool 10 minutes.

Step 4    

Reduce oven temperature to 425°F. Layer tomatoes and mozzarella slices between eggplant rounds, slightly overlapping, on baking sheet. Drizzle with marinara sauce. Sprinkle with Parmesan, top with breadcrumb mixture, and bake at 425°F until cheese is melted and golden brown, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle with basil, and serve.

