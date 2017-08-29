Sheet-Pan Chicken with Sourdough and Bacon

Author Name: Kim Chartrand Review Body: Delicious Fall entree. I used my homemade sourdough bread. I didn't have lardons but just kept the bacon slices compressed so they were like lardon thickness and sliced into chunks. I subbed thyme, sage, and rosemary for the oregano because that's what I had. The bacon wasn't crispy but that wasn't a problem for me (although I'm usually particular about that) because the bacon rendered to infuse and crisp the bread and potatoes so the hunks of bacon complemented the tender chicken. I served this with the apple pomegranate cobbler for dessert. Not a terribly "light" meal but for cooler Fall weather, a real treat. I'd do this menu for Thanksgiving, honestly! Easy and tasty. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-09-23

Author Name: Ann Steeves Review Body: Excellent, easy, one pan meal. If I do it again I'll probably crisp the lardons in advance, so they are crispier. But it was a big hit with my husband and son! Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2017-09-21

Author Name: Sarah Robbins Review Body: Delicious, but next time will brown chicken on stove in advance. Also, I removed chicken at the end and cooked remaining veg/bacon about 7-8 more min to brown and render bacon. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2017-11-05

Author Name: Mary Hancock Review Body: My boyfriend and I made this one night, we added a bit more sourdough bread, onion, and potato to the recipe. It turned out great! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-11-28

Author Name: Rebecca Moeller Review Body: We made this tonight and it was delicious. I put some of the lardons that didn’t crisp up under he broiler for a minute at the end and used some other herbs that were lying around, but other than that it was decadent and an easy meal for a casual dinner party. Made it with the spinach salad from the same article. So yummy! Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2017-11-10