Sheet-Pan Chicken with Sourdough and Bacon
Con Poulos
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
October 2017

Food & Wine test kitchen deputy editor Justin Chapple’s roast chicken legs drip meaty, delicious fat onto a smoky, peppery bed of potatoes, red onion and crispy croutons. Slideshow: More Chicken Leg Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound sourdough boule, cut or torn into 2-inch pieces 
  • 1/2 pound slab bacon, cut into 1-by- 1/2-inch lardons 
  • 1 large baking potato—scrubbed, halved crosswise and cut into 3/4-inch wedges 
  • 1 large red onion, cut into 1-inch wedges 
  • 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, diced 
  • 4 oregano sprigs 
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper 
  • 6 whole chicken legs 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the bread, bacon, potato, onion, butter, oregano and crushed red pepper with the olive oil and season generously with salt and black pepper. Spread in an even layer. Season the chicken with salt and black pepper and arrange on the bread mixture.

Step 2    

Roast the chicken and bread mixture for about 45 minutes, until the bread is crisp and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the chicken registers 160°. Serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up