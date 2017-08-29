Sheet-Pan Chicken with Sourdough and Bacon

Food & Wine test kitchen deputy editor Justin Chapple’s roast chicken legs drip meaty, delicious fat onto a smoky, peppery bed of potatoes, red onion and crispy croutons. Slideshow: More Chicken Leg Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. On a large rimmed baking sheet, toss the bread, bacon, potato, onion, butter, oregano and crushed red pepper with the olive oil and season generously with salt and black pepper. Spread in an even layer. Season the chicken with salt and black pepper and arrange on the bread mixture.
Roast the chicken and bread mixture for about 45 minutes, until the bread is crisp and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the chicken registers 160°. Serve.
Aggregate Rating value: 4
Review Count: 5
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Kim Chartrand
Review Body: Delicious Fall entree. I used my homemade sourdough bread. I didn't have lardons but just kept the bacon slices compressed so they were like lardon thickness and sliced into chunks. I subbed thyme, sage, and rosemary for the oregano because that's what I had. The bacon wasn't crispy but that wasn't a problem for me (although I'm usually particular about that) because the bacon rendered to infuse and crisp the bread and potatoes so the hunks of bacon complemented the tender chicken. I served this with the apple pomegranate cobbler for dessert. Not a terribly "light" meal but for cooler Fall weather, a real treat. I'd do this menu for Thanksgiving, honestly! Easy and tasty.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-09-23
Author Name: Ann Steeves
Review Body: Excellent, easy, one pan meal. If I do it again I'll probably crisp the lardons in advance, so they are crispier. But it was a big hit with my husband and son!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-09-21
Author Name: Sarah Robbins
Review Body: Delicious, but next time will brown chicken on stove in advance. Also, I removed chicken at the end and cooked remaining veg/bacon about 7-8 more min to brown and render bacon.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-11-05
Author Name: Mary Hancock
Review Body: My boyfriend and I made this one night, we added a bit more sourdough bread, onion, and potato to the recipe. It turned out great!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-11-28
Author Name: Rebecca Moeller
Review Body: We made this tonight and it was delicious. I put some of the lardons that didn’t crisp up under he broiler for a minute at the end and used some other herbs that were lying around, but other than that it was decadent and an easy meal for a casual dinner party. Made it with the spinach salad from the same article. So yummy!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-11-10
Author Name: Katgirldu
Review Body: Flavors were
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-10-20